WINNERS LIST: Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards 2019

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards happened hosted by DJ Khaled! All the awards were voted on by the fans which makes them extra special!

Check out the list of winners below:

2019 Kids' Choice Winners

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5 -- WINNER

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

"Delicate" (Taylor Swift)

"In My Blood" (Shawn Mendes)

"In My Feelings" (Drake)

"Natural" (Imagine Dragons)

"Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER

"Youngblood" (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favorite Collaboration

"Girls Like You" (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

"Happier" (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

"I Like It" (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

"Meant to Be" (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER

"SICKO MODE" (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa -- WINNER

Max & Harvey

Why Don't We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2 -- WINNER

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK'D

Fuller House -- WINNER

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven's Home

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent -- WINNER

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing With the Stars)

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik -- WINNER

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf​​ -- WINNER