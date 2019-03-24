WINNERS LIST: Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards 2019
Last night the slime and awards were flying! See the full winner's list here!
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards happened hosted by DJ Khaled! All the awards were voted on by the fans which makes them extra special!
Check out the list of winners below:
2019 Kids' Choice Winners
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 -- WINNER
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes -- WINNER
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande -- WINNER
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
"Delicate" (Taylor Swift)
"In My Blood" (Shawn Mendes)
"In My Feelings" (Drake)
"Natural" (Imagine Dragons)
"Thank U, Next" (Ariana Grande) -- WINNER
"Youngblood" (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Collaboration
"Girls Like You" (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
"Happier" (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
"I Like It" (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
"Meant to Be" (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) -- WINNER
"SICKO MODE" (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa -- WINNER
Max & Harvey
Why Don't We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War -- WINNER
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) -- WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2 -- WINNER
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) -- WINNER
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House -- WINNER
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent -- WINNER
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) -- WINNER
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) -- WINNER
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing With the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik -- WINNER
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf -- WINNER