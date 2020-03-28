Workout with Doug the Pug

Doug the Pug has it all - a line of merch, celeb friends...and now a virtual workout class to keep you physically and emotionally fit!

Yes, that's right!

Doug has joined forces with Planet Fitness as part of their “Home Work-Ins” series and will be hosting his first ever class on Friday nights at 6pm (CST) !

The class is free and will be 20 mins long. Don't worry if you're not a PF member - it's open to everyone!

You can watch it live on Planet Fitness' FB page or after the live class is over on their YouTube channel.

No word on how Doug will actually pull this off ( Can Pug's do crunches?) but as long as he's there I'm in!

Will you be watching??