Zara Larsson's Birthday Wish
Zara turns 21 Sunday! Help her b-day wish come true here!
December 13, 2018
Sunday is a big day for Zara Larsson...it's her 21st birthday! So what do you get for the girl who has it all? She has a suggestion!
It's the week of my birthday --— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 11, 2018
Help me celebrate my 21st by donating to this incredible cause that’s dear to my ❤️ @operationsmile and support the work they do to help people with cleft.https://t.co/9Prm2Eq4yg
So amazing!
Operation Smile is such a beautiful and life-changing organization for kids!
Cheers to your 21st Zara and we hope all of your fans head over to this link to make a donation big or small in your honor: Zara's Birthday Fundraiser