Zara Larsson's Birthday Wish

Zara turns 21 Sunday! Help her b-day wish come true here!

December 13, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Zara Larsson attending the BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards

© Press Association

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Music News

Sunday is a big day for Zara Larsson...it's her 21st birthday! So what do you get for the girl who has it all? She has a suggestion!

So amazing!

Operation Smile is such a beautiful and life-changing organization for kids!

Cheers to your 21st Zara and we hope all of your fans head over to this link to make a donation big or small in your honor: Zara's Birthday Fundraiser

Tags: 
Zara Larsson
birthday
21st
birthday fundraiser
donate
operation smile
12/16/18