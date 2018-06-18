Zayn on the Cover of GQ Magazine

If you can stop drooling at Zayn on the cover of GQ's July 2018 issue and get to the interview inside you won't be sorry!

Zayn held NOTHING back talking about everything from Gigi to how he feels he had a negative outlook when he was working on his solo album!

Talking about Gigi he says:

I’m really thankful that I met her…We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album>. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f*ck was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.

SO sweet right?!

The interviewer actually referred to him as one of the "coolest human's alive" !

