Zedd Surprises Fans at Spring Awakening!

Zedd is in town for Slime Fest...and added this to his list!

June 10, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Zedd is in the Chi this weekend for Slime Fest ...so when fans heard he was performing at Spring Awakening they lost their minds!

How did that happen?

You'll know where this is going - but check out the fun tweet SA put out:

We hope Dash is feeling better but what luck that Zedd was able to swing in and save the day right?

Keep your eyes peeled for Zedd - he's in town for one more night for his 2nd show at Slime Fest (Summerbash artist Liam Payne will be there too!).

