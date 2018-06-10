Zedd Surprises Fans at Spring Awakening!
Zedd is in town for Slime Fest...and added this to his list!
Zedd is in the Chi this weekend for Slime Fest ...so when fans heard he was performing at Spring Awakening they lost their minds!
How did that happen?
You'll know where this is going - but check out the fun tweet SA put out:
Due to health issues, we regret to inform that @DashBerlin is not able to come to the show this Sunday. He is sorry to disappoint you and would have loved to come and see you all! We wish him all the best!— Spring Awakening (@SpringAwakeFest) June 7, 2018
We will announce his replacement in The Middle of Saturday morning --
Surprise --@Zedd joins us Sunday on the Solstice stage! #SAMF— Spring Awakening (@SpringAwakeFest) June 9, 2018
Sunday Tickets → https://t.co/k8OXivPkLC pic.twitter.com/tiHG5CHImG
We hope Dash is feeling better but what luck that Zedd was able to swing in and save the day right?
Filling in for my buddy Dash Berlin who can’t make the show tomorrow.— Zedd (@Zedd) June 9, 2018
Feel better @DashBerlin!!!
See you tomorrow, Chicago. :) https://t.co/xBppD41Az5
Keep your eyes peeled for Zedd - he's in town for one more night for his 2nd show at Slime Fest (Summerbash artist Liam Payne will be there too!).