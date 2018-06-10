Zedd Surprises Fans at Spring Awakening!

Zedd is in the Chi this weekend for Slime Fest ...so when fans heard he was performing at Spring Awakening they lost their minds!

How did that happen?

You'll know where this is going - but check out the fun tweet SA put out:

Due to health issues, we regret to inform that @DashBerlin is not able to come to the show this Sunday. He is sorry to disappoint you and would have loved to come and see you all! We wish him all the best!



We will announce his replacement in The Middle of Saturday morning -- — Spring Awakening (@SpringAwakeFest) June 7, 2018

We hope Dash is feeling better but what luck that Zedd was able to swing in and save the day right?

Filling in for my buddy Dash Berlin who can’t make the show tomorrow.

Feel better @DashBerlin!!!

See you tomorrow, Chicago. :) https://t.co/xBppD41Az5 — Zedd (@Zedd) June 9, 2018

Keep your eyes peeled for Zedd - he's in town for one more night for his 2nd show at Slime Fest (Summerbash artist Liam Payne will be there too!).