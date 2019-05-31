RIP iTunes? Apple Reportedly Planning to End the Service

The end of an era.

Apple is saying goodbye to iTunes.

If you had to do a double take, I don't blame you.

iTunes has been around for nearly two decades. It's how we all listen to music.

More info will be available at the official announcement during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 3.

For now, all we know is that Apple is reportedly retiring the product and planning to replace it with standalone music, TV and podcast apps.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and other leaders will unveil updates of "Apple’s operating systems and a new approach to apps" during the conference.

The apps are said to offer the same functionality such as purchasing songs and syncing music with phones.

There's also plans for more independent Apple Watches, iPads with software that doesn't rely on laptops, and a focus on original entertainment programming in an effort keep their competitive edge.

So... Limewire?

We're just kidding -- that's still illegal and will bog your machine down with viruses.