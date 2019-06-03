SCARY: Miley Cyrus Groped by Fan Who Went in For Kiss

Do you know how your parents always taught you to keep your hands to yourselves?

Well, that applies when you meet your favorite celebrity.

The internet is buzzing after a video surfaced of Miley Cyrus' terrifying encounter with a fan.

Miley and her hubby Liam Hemsworth were trying to leave their Barcelona hotel when they were met with a rather large crowd.

As they made their way through the crowd, one fan lunged at Miley, put his arm around her neck and pulled her in for a kiss.

Liam was walking in front of Miley trying to clear a path for her so he didn't witness the incident.

Thankfully, her security guards stepped in and pushed the fan away.

In the clip, you can tell Miley is terrified as she grabs for Liam who realizes something is wrong and pulls her in front of him.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Miley is in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival.

This is just a PSA to all fans out there: it may seem like you know the artist because they are so connected to you through social media, but you do not.

We live in a scary world; imagine if someone walked up to you, grabbed you by the neck and pulled you in for an unwanted kiss. It just isn't okay.

Stars are more than happy to pop out and say hello, take some selfies, give you hugs, and sign some autographs, but there have to be boundaries.

Personal space needs to be respected. Don't be the person who ruins it for everyone else!