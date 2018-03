After endless tweets, the Beyonce #bitegate may have come to an end!

Rumors are flying that Actress Sanaa Lathan bit Beyonce. However, Sanaa responded with a quick tweet:

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite -- — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Is she low key confirming she did it?