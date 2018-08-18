Special Olympics Illinois 5th Annual Coaster Challenge!

Join B96 in supporting the 5th Annual Coaster Challenge at Six Flags Great America on September 15th! 

Registration is now open at www.coasterchallenge.com. Simply register for $25, fundraise, and ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon on Six Flags Great America's world-class roller coasters! Funds raised benefit the 23,000 athletes who train and compete with Special Olympics Illinois statewide. 

You can also donate to the B96 Team here! 


 

