Can you spot the difference between these two photos?

Warning: some of the differences are SUPER subtle and you may have to zoom in to see them!

You can also save the photo and enlarge it to spot the difference.

Happy hunting.

Oh, and click HERE to find out how you can unlock exclusive times to win tickets to see BTS at one of their SOLD-OUT shows at Soldier Field this weekend!

(Scroll down for answers)

Original:

Edited:

Answers: