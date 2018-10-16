How Lady Gaga & Justin Bieber's Music Can Save Lives

Performing CPR is a large responsibility and one hospital found a way to help people gain confidence and focus on the task.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has created a playlist of songs on Spotify that has the same beat time as CPR compressions.

All of the songs have a tempo of 100 to 120 beats per minute, which is the rate people are trained to give CPR compressions to, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The playlist was created for to help students and others learning to perform CPR to get their hands-only CPR rhythm down.

I learned how to do CPR today so now I know how to save your life but more importantly I found out New York Presbyterian Hospital maintains a Spotify playlist of songs that are the right beat to time CPR compressions to and it is on point pic.twitter.com/C05BFPawBc — julia reinstein -- (@juliareinstein) October 10, 2018

The playlist, called “Songs to do CPR to,” has a total of 47 tunes, including "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga, "Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers, and "Sorry” by Justin Bieber.

So what exactly is hands-only CPR? The AHA said it’s pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest, without having to perform mouth-to-mouth. That means with this playlist, you may be able to save someone's life by pushing on the person’s chest to the beat of one of the songs on this playlist.

But remember, before you go singing one of these great songs, make sure to dial 911 first.