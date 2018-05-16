They're Back!! First Trailer For Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off The Perfectionists

Getting rid of "A" took several years so did you really think Pretty Little Liars would just disappear into the darkness?

Freeform green-lit a spinoff of the beloved drama earlier this week.

Rosewood's finest Alison Di Laurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) will be reprising their roles.

When the spinoff was first announced, fans wondered what Mona and Ali were doing in Beacon Heights.

Well, the new promo reveals that Ali accepted a job at the local college and received a shocking welcome from Mona. It's not known why Mona is in town but maybe she's also a teacher?

And what happened to Ali's wife Emily and their twins? Will that be acknowledged?

Watch the first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists below. Will you be tuning in?