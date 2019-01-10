The 1975 Recreate “Sincerity Is Scary” Video Live on Stage With Built-In Treadmill

The 1975 are kicking off a massive world tour with the most mind-boggling stage set up they’ve ever had.

After creating an airtight aesthetic through simple visuals that included a lot of millennial pink neon lights, The 1975 is ready to dive into a new era supporting A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The UK and Ireland leg of an extensive tour that runs on and off through September 2019 started last night, January 9.

At Belfast’s SSE Arena, the English pop rockers debuted a new stage that’s inventive, fun, and just perfect overall. An adorably happy and healthy Matty Healy took the stage to recreate their “Sincerity Is Scary” music video where he dances through the streets. To help match the flowing feel of the video, the stage was created with a built-in treadmill.

Along with making the internet fall in love with the band all over again with their innovative stage, Healy is also teasing the possibility of more pop collabs. After offering to produce Harry Styles' new album, the frontman is in another freak-out worthy Twitter exchange with Shawn Mendes. Knowing Matty, the simple "Hello!" could be much more than just a greeting.

Is a Shawn Mendes x Matty Healy track on the way?