Ariana Grande Restarts Performance for Fan Who Wasn’t Filming

Ariana Grande, pop superstar and resident queen of the fans, has been supporting recent release Sweetener with a string of intimate shows.

Related: Ariana Grande Performs Stripped-Down “God Is A Woman,” Talks Wedding Plans

Ariana’s “Sweetener Sessions” brought a crowd-fueled performance to small venues, letting them choose the setlist in between songs and delivering a show that’s structured more like a casual hang out. Her last stop hit a 1,600 person theater in LA.

During the show, Ariana restarted song “Raindrops” for a fan who wasn’t ready and didn’t start recording quickly enough.

“Start again I wasn’t recording!”

OMG I SAID WAIT I WASNT READY START AGAIN AND ARIANA FUCKING HEARD ME AND STARTED AGAIN!!!! ------ #SweetenerSessionsLA #SweetenerSessions pic.twitter.com/uUnJgCVEcc — Urge (@urge4sergee) August 26, 2018

The short intro song showcasing her powerful vocals was just one of many tracks that probably wouldn’t typically make a setlist at her stadium shows. Another rarity performed was “Only 1,” a track off of 2014’s My Everything that she’s never performed live before.