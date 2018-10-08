Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Wants BTS In Her AMAs Supergroup

Sabrina Carpenter is ready to take over the music scene with her new supergroup, Catastrophe.

Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Has His Mind Read by Poppy

Catastrophe may not be a real group, but our love for the actress and singer-songwriter definitely is. When we tasked Sabrina with turning some of the 2018 American Music Award Nominees into her dream supergroup, she delivered with basically the best mix of artists ever.

From EDM to R&B to Kpop, she’s not letting any walls stop her from putting together a perfectly chaotic team.

In between filming for the powerful film The Hate U Give, Sabrina has found time to release a bunch of jams. Her latest bop is “Almost Love,” an upbeat track accompanied by a video that has us needing every outfit she wore in it.

Stay tuned for lots more AMAs coverage coming soon and watch her “Almost Love” video below!