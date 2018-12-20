Benny Blanco Asks Brendon Urie and Juice WRLD the Tough Questions in NSFW Interview

Hit songwriter Benny Blanco, Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, and “Lucid Dreams” singer Juice WRLD are fresh off the release of the genre-bending “Roses.” In honor of their surprise collab, the trio are back together for a hilarious interview.

In a video posted to Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel, Benny acts as a sort of mediator for an interview where he talks with collaborators Brendon and Juice WRLD about literally everything. The laid-back video feels like just hanging out with your friends and opens up a candid conversation about a bunch of touchy topics.

From unpacking Brendon’s Mormon childhood (a conversation that leads to a slew of other wonderfully uncomfortable conversations) to finding out Benny thought radio was entirely made of live performances, this is the best interview we’ve ever seen.

“You’re not even allowed to swear,” Brendon responds to Benny asking what’s prohibited in the Mormon religion before dropping an f-bomb within the next three seconds.

In our exclusive interview, Brendon explained how his religious upbringing has influenced their music. Watch him unpack Pray For The Wicked’s religious themes in the video below: