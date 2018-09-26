BTS Do the Fortnite Dance Challenge on ‘Fallon,’ Perform “Idol” + “I’m Fine”

Arguably the biggest boyband in the world, BTS, joined Jimmy Fallon last night (September 25) for everything from energetic performances to a hilarious dance challenge.

The group took on the Fortnite dance challenge by mimicking the video game character’s ridiculous dance moves. Since they’re talented dancers and even came up with a challenge of their own, they effortlessly nailed every dance.

BTS also performed their latest hit, “Idol” on the show, later adding a bonus performance of “I’m Fine” to the Tonight Show YouTube page. They snapped!

Still need more BTS? Us too.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung-kook also joined Fallon for an interview. Decked out in patterned and metallic suits, they touched on everything from their band’s message to their biggest dreams. We support #BTSGRAMMY.