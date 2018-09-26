Cardi B, J Balvin, + Bad Bunny to Perform “I Like It” at 2018 AMAs

After announcing an A-lister filled group of performers just yesterday (September 25), the 2018 American Music Awards are back with yet another fantastic addition.

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny will be taking their stage to perform their hit song, “I Like It.” The absolute bop has been taking over the airwaves with Spanish flare from J Balvin and Bad Bunny and incredibly catchy verses from queen Cardi.

I like dollars, I like diamonds... I like @iamcardib, Bad Bunny and @JBALVIN performing "I Like It" at the #AMAs, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/pH9r0tEpAD — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 26, 2018

The awards will air October 9 at 8/7c on ABC with voting open now for categories spanning from Tour of the Year to Favorite Social Artist. Cast your vote here and listen to “I Like It” below!