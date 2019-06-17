Cardi B Performs In Bathrobe After Wardrobe Malfunction

Cardi B is the queen of being able to handle whatever gets thrown at her. No obstacles have ever gotten in her way, and even complications from plastic surgery haven’t kept her off the stage for long.

Her quick thinking in response to a wardrobe malfunction at Bonaroo Music & Arts Festival is exactly what we would expect from Cardi. "We gonna keep it sexy," The Tennessean reports Cardi announced as she took the stage in a bathrobe during her Sunday performance.

Related: Cardi B Postpones Show After Plastic Surgery Complications

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” she explained before re-appearing without the blinged-out jumpsuit she had on earlier. “We gonna keep it moving, baby.”

our bathrobe queen @iamcardib before and after tearing a little bit of her outfit during her bonnaroo set pic.twitter.com/LYwsXcOnOC — mitchell (@seriouslymbanks) June 17, 2019

Photos shared from the performance show a spit down the back of a colorful jumpsuit that matched her usual silhouette of a skin-tight fit. Cardi made the bathrobe work, delivering dance moves and even turning it into an off-the-shoulder number that showed off her nude bra underneath.

This actually isn’t the first time Cardi has used the white bathrobe as a fashion statement, and seems to be one of her favorite pieces. The “Bodak Yellow” singer has been spotted wearing the robe to the airport multiple times, and we’re honestly jealous of the comfy move.

Read More: Why Cardi B is Done With Plastic Surgery