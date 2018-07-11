Childish Gambino Drops “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer”
These new jams may ACTUALLY be the songs of the summer
July 11, 2018
Us writers love throwing around the title of “Song of the Summer” for every new track that’s released from the months of May-August.
Childish Gambino is here to prove every other prediction wrong with his two new tracks “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.”
These feel-good jams contrast his last socially-charged release of “This Is America” and are ready to be added to your Beach Day playlists ASAP. Listen to the laid-back, vibey singles below: