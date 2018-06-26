Demi Lovato Gives Powerful Performance of “Sober”

Demi Lovato recently shared her honest and emotional single, “Sober.” The pop star opens up about her continuing struggle and apologizes to loved ones she may have hurt by relapsing in the beautiful song.

“Sober” just had its live debut and the heartbreaking song is difficult for the incredibly strong Demi to perform. A super supportive audience continues to cheer her on as she gives an emotional performance.

Watch the full clip of her goosebump-inducing performance below: