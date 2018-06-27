Demi Lovato Raises Thousands for LGBTQ+ Inclusion

Demi Lovato has raised almost $9,000 for LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD in less than 24 hours.

GLAAD works to increase the acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community by amplifying their voices and allowing people to share their stories. Demi, a long-time supporter of the community who has described her sexuality as "very fluid," has set a fundraising goal of $30,000 and is asking fans to donate any amount as “every little bit helps!”

I’m celebrating Pride by raising money for GLAAD, an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ+ inclusion and justice since 1985. Join me here: https://t.co/ishF4PegOv pic.twitter.com/M6eAXO6OIg — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 26, 2018

Other stars such as Iggy Azalea have also contributed to GLAAD in honor of Pride month. The Australian rapper auctioned off her iconic “Fancy” cheerleader outfit for over $2,000, donating all proceeds to the organization. Whoever the highest bidder was now has arguably the cutest Halloween costume ever.

