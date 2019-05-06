Did Chance The Rapper Just Get Wendy’s to Bring Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets?

He's using his influence for good

May 6, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Chance The Rapper speaks onstage at WE Day California at The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Inglewood, California

Emma McIntyre, Getty

Chance the Rapper is known for both his incredible music, and his inspiring positivity. The Chicago native believes he can do anything he sets his mind to, and he may have just achieved his most far-fetched goal yet.

In a Tweet posted May 4, Chance shared his positive affirmations and assured everyone that he would have a great day… and that Wendy’s would bring back the fan favorite spicy chicken nuggets.

In a burst of their usual social media genius, Wendy’s took this as an opportunity to give everyone what they’ve been asking for. In exchange for the small ask of two million likes, of course.  Everyone welcomed the marketing ploy with open arms, as any shot at the highly-requested nuggets is one the internet will collectively take.

The Tweet just eclipsed two million likes. With the internet’s side of the bargain pulled off in less than 48 hours, Wendy’s is now scrambling to hold up their end.

They acknowledged that they have to bring the nuggets back, now we’re just waiting for it to actually happen.

