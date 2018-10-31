Did We Just Make a BTS x Steve Aoki Shampoo Commercial Happen?

In a ridiculously amazing series of Tweets, the Radio.com station in Chattanooga may have just started the newest viral idea.

Related: BTS Team Up with Steve Aoki for their First All-English Song, "Waste It On Me"

BTS and Steve Aoki recently teamed up for “Waste In On Me,” the k-pop superstar’s first all-English bop and a collab that has us noticing just how beautiful Aoki’s hair is. They had to get Pantene involved, presenting the shampoo brand with the perfect new rep.

Hey @Pantene we have your new spokesperson! Look at that hair bounce ---- #PanteneOppa pic.twitter.com/9KShjvietU — 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) October 28, 2018

Pantene saw the #PanteneOppaSquad hashtag (Oppa being a Korean word for “older brother”) and knew they had to get in on the fun. Even Aoki is on board, replying with a stunning video of his hair blowing in the wind. Slay!!

Yes join! We would like you to put @steveaoki and @BTS_twt in a commercial together with the song “Waste It on Me” playing in the background. Look at this hair @Pantene!! pic.twitter.com/FSn3MBDDGm — 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) October 30, 2018

my whole life has lead me to this moment #panteneoppa pic.twitter.com/NfIboFLJ9x — Waste It On Me Aoki (@steveaoki) October 31, 2018

After realizing that #WasteItOnPantene was the perfect pairing, Pantene has started collecting ideas from the ARMY for the ultimate collab: BTS x Steve Aoki x Pantene. Early ideas include literally just throwing a photo of BTS on the bottles, which of course is guaranteed to immediately boost sales by at least 3548%.