Drake’s “In My Feelings” Inspires Viral Dance Challenge

Everyone from DJ Khaled to Ciara has joined in on the trend

July 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Drake attends the 2017 NBA Awards

Anthony Behar SIPA USA Today

If you’ve had the lyric “Keke, do you love me??” stuck in your head on a loop for the past week, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

Drake’s latest album Scorpion is continuing to dominate charts and break records with its 25-song beauty. A sleeper favorite from the album is B-side’s “In My Feelings,” an R&B banger that has inspired the “In My Feelings Challenge.”

It looks as though the dance craze was started by internet entertainer Shiggy and has already spread to everyone from Ciara to Tinashe to DJ Khaled.

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? ------ @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

A post shared by Shoker-- (@theshiggyshow) on

Here are some of our favorites:

When you and Bae #DoTheShiggy On Top of Cape Town on ur #Honeymoon. @DangeRussWilson #InMyFeelingsChallenge

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Every day is a holiday when ur poppin ----❤️ ...happy 4th!

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

@champagnepapi thank you for putting Miami @citygirls on here that’s home team !!! And the song super dope !!!! -- KHALED FAMILY VACATION!!! Ride wit us through the journey of more blessing !!!!!! FATHER OF ASAHD ! THEY DONT WANT US TO BE HAPPY !! SO MAKE SURE YOU LIV IT UP TO THE THE FULLEST !! AND BE THE HAPPIEST ----------

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

#ChopDaily | “Kiki, do you love me?” ----: @_mochamyday --: #Inmyfeelings @champagnepapi ----: @theshiggyshow — Search 'Chop Daily' on Spotify for AfroBeats (link in bio) — #dotheshiggy #inmyfeelings #africandance #dancechallenge #dancer #model #reginaeigbe #blackgirls #dance #afrobeats #dancevideo #dancer #dancing #afrodance #choreographer #choreography #copymechallenge #inmyfeelingschallenge #kekechallenge #kikichallenge

A post shared by Dance Videos | Chop Daily (@chopdaily) on

Yo this guy is a legend ⚡️[email protected] -- @champagnepapi -------- #inmyfeelingschallenge #dotheshiggy #inmyfeelings #InMyFeelingsChallenge #Mood #OnlyInAmerica #AfroRoxEnt #AfroRoxWorldwide

A post shared by AfroRoxEnt (@afroroxent) on

This is exactly what goes on in my brain, when trying to stand still at the position of attention------ #InMyFeelingsChallenge @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow ————————————— Battle Buddies: @2ooflyy @camila.povedac —————————————- - -TAG @theshiggyshow!-- - - -#InMyFeelingsChallenge #instadance #InMyFeelingsChallenge#instadance #instadance#memes#funnymemes#InMyFeelingsChallenge#chopdaily#nweworldwide#instadance#InMyFeelingsChallenge#afrobeats#instadance #InMyFeelingsChallenge #army#armystrong @nweworldwide @nigeriamusic @theshaderoom @theshiggyshow @theshiggyshow @_militarygq @armyfresh @usarmy

A post shared by Esosa---- (@sosa__.___) on

