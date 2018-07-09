Drake’s “In My Feelings” Inspires Viral Dance Challenge

If you’ve had the lyric “Keke, do you love me??” stuck in your head on a loop for the past week, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

Drake’s latest album Scorpion is continuing to dominate charts and break records with its 25-song beauty. A sleeper favorite from the album is B-side’s “In My Feelings,” an R&B banger that has inspired the “In My Feelings Challenge.”

It looks as though the dance craze was started by internet entertainer Shiggy and has already spread to everyone from Ciara to Tinashe to DJ Khaled.

Here are some of our favorites: