Dua Lipa Encourages Female Empowerment in Wake of Social Media Toxicity

Social media can be a toxic place and the pressure from the platforms gets to everyone, including the egg that broke the Instagram record for most likes.

Along with the world_record_egg, negativity brewed from behind a screen also gets to stars like Dua Lipa. Dua took to Twitter to share a general rant encouraging people to spread positivity instead of bashing women for their looks.

The exhaustingly age-old act of comparing women is about to meet its demise. With the feminist movement taking over, vocal queens like Dua are putting an end to the thought that it’s ok to bash women through posts calling out inevitable and completely natural things like wrinkles.

“We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like its all for the clout,” she writes after seeing toxic Tweets while scrolling through her timeline. Join the "New Rules" singer in pledging to use your time on social media to spread love instead of hate!

Takes 10 seconds on the tl to see people comparing women and their wrinkles. I hope everyone engaging in this toxic ass behaviour stays plump af for the rest of their lives bc reality gonna bite you in the arse — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 3, 2019

Too much hate in one place. We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like its all for the clout. Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someones life for the better. — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 3, 2019

I just wanna make sure that you guys know that none of this online craziness means anything, never let anyones stupid opinions define how you feel about yourself. Any tweets that trigger you or make you feel uncomfortable mute or unfollow with absolutely no fucks given. ---- — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 3, 2019