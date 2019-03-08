Gesaffelstein Hypnotizes on New Album ‘Hyperion’ With Help From The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams

Gesaffelstein is an enigma that’s perplexing new listeners with everything from how he pronounces his name to the plain black square that serves as an album cover for his brand new Hyperion.

His latest album is stacked with heavy-hitting features from The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams, who lend their vocals to help boost the French DJ into the mainstream.

A nightmarish tone highlighted by organ chords in closer “Humanity Gone” returns to his roots as a soundtrack creator. Set and ready to serve as the backing track to a sci-fi film, the 10-track Hyperion weaves from Top 40 hits like “Lost in the Fire” to hauntingly hypnotic tracks that bend the mind.

Listen to his The Weeknd-assisted hit in the video above, but take a dive into a weirder, concept track below.