Get Ellen’s Last-Minute Kids’ Costume Ideas, from Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B to 'A Star Is Born'

Ellen DeGeneres is always saving the day. The loveable show host is back with another year of last-minute Halloween costume ideas, thinking outside of the box with creative and very trendy kids’ looks.

From taking on the continually resurging topic of Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B to summing up the entirity of A Star Is Born with just one inventive costume, these fits are must-sees.

We’re dying over the adorably sassy girl who was totally not here for the shenanigans from the other guests.

The Nicki Minaj costume is surprisingly easy to recreate and can likely be done by just simply attaching a stiletto to your head. Everyone will immediately recognize who you are!

Still don’t see a costume you’re into? Get some ideas from last year’s episode, from a Starbucks coffee to an earbuds mummy made from all the headphones that became useless thanks to Apple.