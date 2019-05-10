Halsey Announces New Single “Nightmare” After Intimate Webster Hall Performances

Her next era kicks off May 17

May 10, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Halsey attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

Neilson Barnard, Getty

Halsey is preparing for a new era. After blacking out her Instagram to symbolize something new was on the way, the “Without Me” songstress is back with official confirmation that music is just around the corner. 

Before kicking off her next chapter, Halsey returned to her roots to perform both of her albums in full. NYC’s iconic Webster Hall recently reopened after a lengthy renovation and, after getting JAY Z to do a once-in-a-lifetime B-sides performance, they enlisted the help of Halsey.

Halsey took the stage for two nights in a row, performing both BADLANDS and hopeless fountain kingdom in full. 

At the end of her May 9 hopeless fountain kingdom performance, a banner dropped down to reveal a new single is coming in just one short week. “NIGHTMARE” drops May 17. See the moment the single was announced and see more moments from her incredible performances below. 

Along with celebraitng her albums at some of the most intimate shows fans have seen her play in years, Halsey is fresh off of two huge Billboard Music Awards performances that the whole world got to see. After explaining to us that she's retiring "Without Me" after her stunning BBMAs performance of it, she also crashed our interview with BTS! Click here to watch. 

