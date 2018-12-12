Judah & The Lion Surprise with New Song “Quarter-Life Crisis”

While Judah & The Lion’s new songs may not be the tracks from the “country band from Nashville” they’ve been teasing in their last few posts, they are a beautiful return from the banjo-filled alt rockers.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Muse, Bastille, Foster The People, and More Ask Each Other Hard-Hitting Questions

After mixing in the teasing of actual new music with some playful posts from the “Take It All Back” artists, Judah & The Lion has surprised fans with a new single and a cinematic intro track.

Judah & the Lion

A country band from Nashville, TN. pic.twitter.com/6A443G9ADA — Judah & the Lion (@judahandthelion) November 30, 2018

Booty poppin country music. — Judah & the Lion (@judahandthelion) December 2, 2018

According to the band’s cryptic announcement schedule, intro “Pep Talk” and single “Quarter-Life Crisis” are the first from an upcoming roll-out of a bunch of great stuff from Judah & The Lion. After crossing out the December date, we’re left with five more dates through May that we suspect culminate with an album release.

While it’s still largely unclear what their plans are, it looks like their highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Folk Hop N’ Roll is coming in the spring of 2019. Listen to their two new tracks below:

“Pep Talk”

“Quarter-Life Crisis”