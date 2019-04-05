Khalid Glides Through Honest Stories On New Album ‘Free Spirit’

Khalid is mature and confident on his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Free Spirit. With 17 tracks of pure bliss, the “Better” singer is honing in on his sound and delivering a polished look into why he’s skyrocketed to being one of the biggest artists in the world.

With a vibey style that’s both comfortable and genre-pushing, Khalid skates through tracks that span from R&B staples like “My Bad” to the John Mayer-assisted “Outta My Head.” Yes, John Mayer.

The Texas singer’s warm voice glides through his sophomore effort, telling stories of young love and easy summers while still giving deep looks into the world’s current social climate. With something for every kind of listener, Khalid’s Free Spiritis the perfect follow-up to American Teen.

Even his release was perfect. Complete with a feature film that came to theaters across the country on April 4, Khalid treated dedicated fans to an early listen and a super creative visual component. He's now gearing up for his first-ever arena tour, a huge run through North America with support from Clairo.