KYLE to Star in Netlfix Movie ‘The After Party’

We'll be able to stream it in less than a month!

July 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
SuperDuperKyle performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Getty Images North America

After expressing interest in acting for years, KYLE has revealed an official release date for his Netflix original film.

The “iSpy” artist will star as an aspiring rapper who needs a second chance after finding himself going viral for the wrong reasons. The film will feature cameos from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Desiigner, Pusha-T, and more.

The After Party is due in just under a month, coming to Netflix on August 24.

So proud/excited/emotional/overjoyed to announce the release date for my very first movie THE AFTER PARTY coming to Netflix AUG 24th!!! Acting is something i’ve wanted to explore and dive into since I was a little kid watching Will Smith in the theater thinking to myself wow I want to do that one day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I want all of my fans to mark that date on your calendar! AUG 24th! I can’t wait for y’all to see this incredible film... I still can’t believe this.. like damn Im in MOVIE! anyways get ready for THE AFTER PARTY -- #TheAfterParty #BigFilmsOnly

A post shared by KYLE (@superduperkyle) on

 

 

Tags: 
Kyle
The After Party
Wiz Khalifa
French Montana
DJ Khaled
Desiigner
Pusha-T

Recent Podcast Audio
Drex And Nina Bring Awareness On Addiction And Mental Health After Demi Lovato's Hospitalization The Best Of B96
See No Evil, Speak No Evil. Would You Snitch On Your Co-worker? The Best Of B96
Yo quiero dinero! Do you know your money? The Best Of B96
Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Seeks Mental Health Help The Best Of B96
Would You Pick Your Best Friend Or The New Friend?! The Best Of B96
Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Forbes Backlash The Best Of B96
View More Episodes