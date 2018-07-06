Lil Yachty, Cardi B and Offset Drop “Who Want The Smoke”

Lil Yachty just dropped a banger featuring power-couple Cardi B and Offset. The Tay Keith-produced “Who Want The Smoke” follows the release of Yachty's Lil Boat 2, a collab-heavy LP with appearances from Offset on two more tracks.

Cardi B and Offset have also hopped in the studio together many times before, always producing tracks that prove why they both continue to have such strong presences in hip-hop.

Listen to the blazing hot song below:

Cardi recently made history as the first female rapper with two number one hits and has showed no signs of slowing down by continuing to deliver verses like this.