LISTEN: Wiz Khalifa Releases Laid Back “Hopeless Romantic” ft. Swae Lee
This mellow track is the perfect collab
June 22, 2018
Wiz Khalifa just shared his latest jam featuring Swae Lee. “Hopeless Romantic” is a laid-back, vibey track that melds the two’s stand-out vocals.
This new song leans more towards Swae’s style with his smooth serenading flowing into an icy hook from Wiz. A simple electric guitar motif fades to a vibey synth melody highlighted by car-shaking levels of bass.
Listen to the mellow track below:
Wiz recently shared with us that it’s finally time for him to drop Rolling Papers 2. After four years since his last album Blacc Hollywood, the long-awaited follow-up will be released on July 13.
Here’s to hoping that the two will take this one to the stage on Wiz’s upcoming Dazed and Blazed tour featuring Rae Sremmurd!