Logic Releases Song and Announces New Album Through Blood-Covered Video

“The sixth studio album from Logic, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind coming soon” read Stranger Things-like letters in a closing screen from Logic’s brand new video.

On March 19, Logic shared a blood-filled video announcing his upcoming album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and debuting a new song, currently untitled. The song matches the album title perfectly, giving an inside look into his conflicting thoughts and struggles that have left him wondering if he’s worthy.

I wrote this one in Blood pic.twitter.com/pCi5VrSha9 — Bobby Billboard (@Logic301) March 19, 2019

Honest lyrics grapple with the challenge of dealing with criticism from all sides despite giving his all through vulnerable songs. “Every time you drop a song / they say that it’s whack or retired / And don’t give a damn that it came from the heart / They tear it apart like Hyenas,” he raps in a flow that approaches the iciest he’s ever been.

Blood gushes from a wound on his neck and he becomes more and more drenched as the lyrics get increasingly cutting. A simple visual forces you to pay attention to the lyrics, using the shock value of the blood to highlight his battle before ending on a characteristic note of positivity.

“Put your ego on the shelf / And remember: love yourself.”

Along with a new album on the way, Logic is gearing up for the release of his literary debut. Pre-order Supermarket here, due March 26.