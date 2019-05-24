Score My Life: Alessia Cara Adds Songs From P!nk and Taylor Swift to Her Life Playlist

May 24, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Alessia Cara performs with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California

Kevin Winter, Getty

Alessia Cara is diving into the songs that have shaped her career. From changing her name to try and match stage names like P!nk to timeless classics like Vitamin C’s “Graduation,” Alessia has a song for all of her most memorable moments.

“I just remember thinking ‘Ok finally, maybe something that I can have fun to,’” she admitted of the moment a remix of Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit Of Happiness” came on. From the track that could have almost made her hit song “Here” not happen to songs that remind her of moments like getting to perform with Taylor Swift, here’s the playlist to Alessia’s life.

Listen to the latest episode of the Score My Life podcast below and get more episodes from stars such as Shawn Mendes here.  

  1. "Here" – Alessia Cara
  2. "Get The Party Started" – P!nk
  3. "Serenade" – Tiziano Ferro
  4. "I Will Always Love You" – Whitney Houston
  5. "Graduation" – Vitamin C
  6. "Pursuit Of Happiness" – Kid Cudi
  7. "Clean" – Taylor Swift
  8. After Laughter (album) – Paramore
  9. Damn (album) – Kendrick Lamar
  10. "Girl Next Door" – Alessia Cara

