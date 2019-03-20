SCREENSHOTS: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez to Star in Stripper Scam Movie ‘Hustlers’

Cardi B is making her silver screen debut with a film that fits her background perfectly. The stripper turned chart-topping rapper is joining Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer in an upcoming film about scammer queens who steal from their rich clients.

Hustlers is based off of 2015 New York Times article “The Hustlers at Scores,” a look into strippers who weaseled tens of thousands out of Wall Street Clients through extreme wit and charm. Justifying their theft by reminding everyone how disgusting the men were, the women would wine and dine them before using their credit cards to run up bills as high as they could go.

“They stop believing men are real. They think: They are there for me to manipulate and take money from,” a stripper in the original article tells of how men’s disrespectful comments affected the girls.

Hustlers is set in 2008 New York City, following the decline in clients after the financial crisis. Cardi B is part of a crew of newcomers to the film, building onto the previously announced stars J. Lo and Constance Wu.