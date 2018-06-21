Selena Gomez Stars in Terror Inducing IGTV Video

Instagram recently announced an update that may just turn it into the next YouTube.

The update, known as IGTV, caters to content creators and capitalizes on the vertical video trend. IGTV is a standalone, long-form video app that’s integrated with the current Instagram app and will allow users to post videos of up to an hour in length.

Visual artist Petra Collins and pop star Selena Gomez have been plotting a horror video together for a long time. They used this update as their opportunity and, man, did they end up with some beautifully horrifying results.

This sort of spine-tinglingly eerie yet incredibly aesthetically pleasing video is exactly my style. Distorted ambient music and enhanced sound effects highlight insanely creepy characters with visuals ranging from a person with hands as a face to Selena eating an eyeball.

Collins has shared a handful of behind-the-scenes pictures from the filming on her Instagram and excerpts of the film are available on her IGTV profile.