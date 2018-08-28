Shawn Mendes Dishes on Most Embarrassing Moment and Path to Fame

Shawn Mendes has gone from Vine royalty to a musician that’s respected by everyone from Top 40 pop fans to the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

In a recent Variety cover story, Mendes dished on everything from his most embarrassing moment (spoiler: it was when he fell onstage in front of 80,000 people) to his path to fame.

"Shawn Mendes is a bad motherf***er. You know why? Because he touched me," Dave Grohl told the same crowd after watching his fall. Mendes hails it as the "the coolest thing anyone’s ever going to say" about him.

The young pop star has taken over with his catchy songs, impressive vocals and overall lovability. Some of his biggest inspiration comes from John Mayer and Elton John, the former of whom he praises for how "his music has transcended time and generations."

His dedication and humility have been two of the biggest keys in his continued success. "I want to push myself to my limit and play as many shows and write as many songs as I can and fly around the world 10,000 times in a year," he commented.

Don’t push yourself too hard Shawn, we’ll still love you!