Steve Aoki Shares Playful Video for BTS Collaboration “Waste It On Me"

Steve Aoki and BTS recently teamed up for another stellar collab, delivering rising hit “Waste It On Me” as a follow-up to previous work together on “The Truth Untold” and a remix of “Mic Drop.”

Now, a new visual for the track gives a nod to the artists’ roots with a star-studded cast of all Asian-American talent that includes 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler, Ken Jeong of The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians, and many more.

Director and Linkin Park DJ Joe Hahn delivers a light-hearted video that tells the story of chasing after love that may not actually be everything you think it will be.

Watch the playful story of an unreciprocated crush in the video above.