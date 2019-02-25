Taylor Swift Surprises Fan With Performance at Engagement Party as Teasing for TS7 Begins

Taylor Swift is continuing to prove that she’s the queen of fans. As teasing for her 7th album begins and fans are scrambling to connect the dots, Taylor is casually popping into engagement parties.

Alex Goldschmidt and his now fiancé Ross were treated to a completely unforgettable day after getting engaged over the weekend. As a super successful power couple, the newly-engaged pair has connections and could pull some strings to make their already beautiful day even more special.

Alex, the associate director of a media management company, emailed his low key friend Taylor Swift detailing his plans to propose to Ross. You know, very casual. As Alex and Taylor have worked together in the past, Taylor’s publicist responded and said the angel wanted to be a part of their engagement party.

Alex explained to Buzzfeed that "I wrote her a note letting her know my plans to propose and what role 'King Of My Heart' played just to thank her.” Taylor showed up to play their special song.

Watch her sing below:

Along with the super sweet appearance, Taylor is also starting teasing for her upcoming 7th album. After captioning a photo with 7 palm trees instead of sticking to her lucky number 13, fans quickly picked up on the switch and started finding palm trees literally everywhere.

Knowing Taylor, none of this is a coincidence.

All the little palm trees scattered through our rep era...WHAT ARE YOU PLANNING TAYLOR?!?! pic.twitter.com/xXfiuMrcki — Maddie ------ (@SaluteToMe13) February 24, 2019