Thirty Seconds To Mars Performs Post Malone, Juice WRLD + Khalid Mash-Up

Thirty Seconds To Mars recently joined BBC Radio 1 for an unexpected yet flawless medley of some of our favorite R&B and rap artists.

Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams,” Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies,” and Post Malone’s “Better Now” made perfect sense mashed together. The vibey combo was characterized by emotive vocals from 30STM frontman Jared Leto, accented by a chorus of backing vocals.

Decked out in a velvet kimono, pink silk pants, and his own innuendo-filled merch, the always fashionable Leto still transitioned effortlessly into the stripped-down setting. Watch the full performance below:

During their visit to the iconic station, the band also delivered a powerful rendition of their hit “Rescue Me.”