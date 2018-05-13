TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can't Hold Camila Cabello Down!

What a week for Camila Cabello! She just kicked off the Reputation World Tour with Taylor Swift while holding down the top spot in Chicago. 'Never Be The Same' is #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown for the 4th week in a row!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Friends - Marshmello, Anne Marie

19. IDGAF - Dua Lipa

18. Let You Down - NF

17. Nice For What - Drake

16. Let Me - Zayn

15. I Like Me Better - Lauv

14. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

13. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

12. Not On Me - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

11. New Rules - Dua Lipa

10. Wait - Maroon 5

9. Delicate - Taylor Swift

8. Mine - Bazzi

7. Psycho - Post Malone

6. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

5. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris

4. Prey For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

3. God's Plan - Drake

2. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello