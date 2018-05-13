TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can't Hold Camila Cabello Down!
What a week for Camila Cabello! She just kicked off the Reputation World Tour with Taylor Swift while holding down the top spot in Chicago. 'Never Be The Same' is #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown for the 4th week in a row!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Friends - Marshmello, Anne Marie
19. IDGAF - Dua Lipa
18. Let You Down - NF
17. Nice For What - Drake
16. Let Me - Zayn
15. I Like Me Better - Lauv
14. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
13. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
12. Not On Me - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
11. New Rules - Dua Lipa
10. Wait - Maroon 5
9. Delicate - Taylor Swift
8. Mine - Bazzi
7. Psycho - Post Malone
6. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
5. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris
4. Prey For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
3. God's Plan - Drake
2. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello