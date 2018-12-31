Curious to find out what the top 96 songs of 2018 were?

Hear the countdown on January 1, 2019 starting at 4am!

1. New Rules – Dua Lipa

2. Mine – Bazzi

3. In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

4. The Middle – Zedd + Maren Morris

5. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

6. Girls Like You – Maroon 5

7. God’s Plan - Drake

8. Better Now – Post Malone

9. Havana – Camila Cabello

10. I Like It – Cardi B.

11. Psycho – Post Malone

12. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

13. No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

14. Delicate – Taylor Swift

15. I Like Me Better – Lauv

16. Love Lies – Khalid + Normani

17. Jackie Chan – Tiesto + Post Malone

18. Let You Down – NF

19. Finesse – Bruno Mars + Cardi B.

20. One Kiss – Calvin Harris + Dua Lipa

21. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha + FGL

22. God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande

23. Bad At Love – Halsey

24. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

25. Wolves – Marshmello + Selena Gomez

26. Him & I - G Eazy + Halsey

27. Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

28. Remind Me To Forget - Kygo + Miguel

29. Breathin - Ariana Grande

30. In My Feelings - Drake

31. Back To You – Selena Gomez

32. Happier – Marshmello + Bastille

33. Pray For Me – The Weeknd

34. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld + FGL

35. Mi Gente – J Balvin

36. Wait – Maroon 5

37. High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

38. Friends – Marshmello + Anne Marie

39. Without Me - Halsey

40. Beautiful – Bazzi + Camila Cabello

41. Nice For What – Drake

42. Good Old Days - Macklemore + Kesha

43. Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld

44. IDGAF – Dua Lipa

45. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 + Sza

46. No Brainer – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance, Quavo

47. Bodak Yellow - Cardi B.

48. Thunder - Imagine Dragons

49. Echame La Culpa (Not On You) – Luis Fonsi + Demi Lovato

50. Side Effects – The Chainsmokers

51. Electricity - Silk City + Dua Lipa

52. All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & Sza

53. Eastside – Benny Blanco, Khalid, Halsey

54. Rockstar - Post Malone

55. How Long - Charlie Puth

56. Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes

57. End Game - Taylor Swift + Ed Sheerna

58. Mia – Bad Bunny + Drake

59. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes

60. 8 Letters - Why Don't We

61. I’m A Mess – Bebe Rexha

62. Strip That Down – Liam Payne + Quavo

63. 2002 – Anne Marie

64. Love - Kendrick Lamar

65. Promises – Calvin Harris + Sam Smith

66. Sicko Mode – Travis Scott

67. Want You Back – 5 Seconds of Summer

68. Taki Taki – DJ Snake, Cardi B., Selena Gomez, Ozuna

69. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

70. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

71. Sunflower - Post Malone + Swae Lee

72. Say Something – Justin Timberlake + Chris Stapleton

73. X – Nicky Jam + J Balvin

74. Better – Khalid

75. Consequences – Camila Cabello

76. Lie - NF

77. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

78. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

79. Alone - Halsey

80. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Backstreet Boys

81. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khalid

82. Thunderclouds - LSD

83. No Limit – G Eazy, Cardi B., A$AP Rocky

84. Tell Me You Love Me – Demi Lovato

85. There's No Way - Lauv + Julia Michaels

86. Done For Me – Charlie Puth

87. This Feeling – The Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini

88. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

89. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

90. Friends – Justin Bieber + Bloodpop

91. River – Eminem & Ed Sheeran

92. Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

93. For You – Liam Payne + Rita Ora

94. The Way I Am – Charlie Puth

95. Bed – Nicki Minaj + Ariana Grande

96. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson + Miley Cyrus