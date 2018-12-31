Top 96 Songs of 2018
Who scored the top song of the year?
Curious to find out what the top 96 songs of 2018 were?
Hear the countdown on January 1, 2019 starting at 4am!
1. New Rules – Dua Lipa
2. Mine – Bazzi
3. In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
4. The Middle – Zedd + Maren Morris
5. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
6. Girls Like You – Maroon 5
7. God’s Plan - Drake
8. Better Now – Post Malone
9. Havana – Camila Cabello
10. I Like It – Cardi B.
11. Psycho – Post Malone
12. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
13. No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
14. Delicate – Taylor Swift
15. I Like Me Better – Lauv
16. Love Lies – Khalid + Normani
17. Jackie Chan – Tiesto + Post Malone
18. Let You Down – NF
19. Finesse – Bruno Mars + Cardi B.
20. One Kiss – Calvin Harris + Dua Lipa
21. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha + FGL
22. God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande
23. Bad At Love – Halsey
24. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
25. Wolves – Marshmello + Selena Gomez
26. Him & I - G Eazy + Halsey
27. Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
28. Remind Me To Forget - Kygo + Miguel
29. Breathin - Ariana Grande
30. In My Feelings - Drake
31. Back To You – Selena Gomez
32. Happier – Marshmello + Bastille
33. Pray For Me – The Weeknd
34. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld + FGL
35. Mi Gente – J Balvin
36. Wait – Maroon 5
37. High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
38. Friends – Marshmello + Anne Marie
39. Without Me - Halsey
40. Beautiful – Bazzi + Camila Cabello
41. Nice For What – Drake
42. Good Old Days - Macklemore + Kesha
43. Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld
44. IDGAF – Dua Lipa
45. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 + Sza
46. No Brainer – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance, Quavo
47. Bodak Yellow - Cardi B.
48. Thunder - Imagine Dragons
49. Echame La Culpa (Not On You) – Luis Fonsi + Demi Lovato
50. Side Effects – The Chainsmokers
51. Electricity - Silk City + Dua Lipa
52. All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & Sza
53. Eastside – Benny Blanco, Khalid, Halsey
54. Rockstar - Post Malone
55. How Long - Charlie Puth
56. Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes
57. End Game - Taylor Swift + Ed Sheerna
58. Mia – Bad Bunny + Drake
59. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes
60. 8 Letters - Why Don't We
61. I’m A Mess – Bebe Rexha
62. Strip That Down – Liam Payne + Quavo
63. 2002 – Anne Marie
64. Love - Kendrick Lamar
65. Promises – Calvin Harris + Sam Smith
66. Sicko Mode – Travis Scott
67. Want You Back – 5 Seconds of Summer
68. Taki Taki – DJ Snake, Cardi B., Selena Gomez, Ozuna
69. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
70. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
71. Sunflower - Post Malone + Swae Lee
72. Say Something – Justin Timberlake + Chris Stapleton
73. X – Nicky Jam + J Balvin
74. Better – Khalid
75. Consequences – Camila Cabello
76. Lie - NF
77. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
78. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara
79. Alone - Halsey
80. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Backstreet Boys
81. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khalid
82. Thunderclouds - LSD
83. No Limit – G Eazy, Cardi B., A$AP Rocky
84. Tell Me You Love Me – Demi Lovato
85. There's No Way - Lauv + Julia Michaels
86. Done For Me – Charlie Puth
87. This Feeling – The Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini
88. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
89. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
90. Friends – Justin Bieber + Bloodpop
91. River – Eminem & Ed Sheeran
92. Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
93. For You – Liam Payne + Rita Ora
94. The Way I Am – Charlie Puth
95. Bed – Nicki Minaj + Ariana Grande
96. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson + Miley Cyrus