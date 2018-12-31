Top 96 Songs of 2018

Who scored the top song of the year?

December 31, 2018
Features

Curious to find out what the top 96 songs of 2018 were?

Hear the countdown on January 1, 2019 starting at 4am! 

 

1.      New Rules – Dua Lipa

2.      Mine – Bazzi

3.      In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

4.      The Middle – Zedd + Maren Morris

5.      Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

6.      Girls Like You – Maroon 5

7.      God’s Plan - Drake

8.      Better Now – Post Malone

9.      Havana – Camila Cabello

10.   I Like It – Cardi B.

11.   Psycho – Post Malone

12.   Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

13.   No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

14.   Delicate – Taylor Swift

15.    I Like Me Better – Lauv

16.    Love Lies – Khalid + Normani

17.    Jackie Chan – Tiesto + Post Malone

18.    Let You Down – NF

19.    Finesse – Bruno Mars + Cardi B.

20.    One Kiss – Calvin Harris + Dua Lipa

21.    Meant To Be  - Bebe Rexha + FGL

22.    God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande

23.    Bad At Love – Halsey

24.    Perfect  - Ed Sheeran

25.    Wolves – Marshmello + Selena Gomez

26.   Him & I  - G Eazy + Halsey

27.    Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

28.    Remind Me To Forget  - Kygo + Miguel

29.    Breathin  - Ariana Grande

30.    In My Feelings - Drake

31.    Back To You – Selena Gomez

32.    Happier – Marshmello + Bastille

33.    Pray For Me – The Weeknd

34.    Let Me Go  - Hailee Steinfeld + FGL

35.    Mi Gente – J Balvin

36.    Wait – Maroon 5

37.    High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

38.    Friends – Marshmello + Anne Marie

39.    Without Me  - Halsey

40.    Beautiful – Bazzi + Camila Cabello

41.    Nice For What – Drake

42.    Good Old Days  - Macklemore + Kesha

43.    Lucid Dreams  - Juice Wrld

44.    IDGAF – Dua Lipa

45.    What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 + Sza

46.    No Brainer – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance, Quavo

47.    Bodak Yellow  - Cardi B.

48.    Thunder  - Imagine Dragons

49.    Echame La Culpa (Not On You) – Luis Fonsi + Demi Lovato

50.    Side Effects – The Chainsmokers

51.    Electricity  - Silk City + Dua Lipa

52.    All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & Sza

53.    Eastside – Benny Blanco, Khalid, Halsey

54.    Rockstar  - Post Malone

55.    How Long  - Charlie Puth

56.    Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes

57.    End Game  - Taylor Swift + Ed Sheerna

58.    Mia – Bad Bunny + Drake

59.    There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes

60.     8 Letters  - Why Don't We

61.    I’m A Mess – Bebe Rexha

62.    Strip That Down – Liam Payne + Quavo

63.    2002 – Anne Marie

64.    Love  - Kendrick Lamar

65.    Promises – Calvin Harris + Sam Smith

66.    Sicko Mode – Travis Scott

67.    Want You Back – 5 Seconds of Summer

68.    Taki Taki – DJ Snake, Cardi B., Selena Gomez, Ozuna

69.    No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

70.    Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

71.    Sunflower  - Post Malone + Swae Lee

72.    Say Something – Justin Timberlake + Chris Stapleton

73.    X – Nicky Jam + J Balvin

74.    Better – Khalid

75.    Consequences – Camila Cabello

76.    Lie - NF

77.    Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

78.    1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

79.    Alone - Halsey

80.    Don't Go Breaking My Heart  - Backstreet Boys

81.    Young, Dumb & Broke – Khalid

82.    Thunderclouds - LSD

83.    No Limit – G Eazy, Cardi B., A$AP Rocky

84.    Tell Me You Love Me – Demi Lovato

85.    There's No Way  - Lauv + Julia Michaels

86.    Done For Me – Charlie Puth

87.    This Feeling – The Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini

88.    Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

89.    Filthy – Justin Timberlake

90.    Friends – Justin Bieber + Bloodpop

91.    River – Eminem & Ed Sheeran

92.    Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

93.    For You – Liam Payne + Rita Ora

94.    The Way I Am – Charlie Puth

95.    Bed – Nicki Minaj + Ariana Grande

96.    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson + Miley Cyrus

