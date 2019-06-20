WATCH: Kenzie K Gets #SummerBash Inspired Nails!

Her nails are blinged out for 5SOS and CNCO!

June 20, 2019

Kenzie's nails are a work of art.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to get Kenzie K nails done, we have just the thing for you! 

We went to the salon with her to give you a play-by-play of all the action. 

Kenzie's nails are B96 Pepsi #SummerBash themed and shout out 5 Seconds of Summer and CNCO! 

And since June is #PrideMonth, Kenzie also made them colorful while blinigng out the thumbs with crystals! 

During her nail appointment, Kenzie disclosed her favorite #SummerBash artist, favorite IG account to follow, and her favorite Kardashian.

Do you think 5SOS and CNCO will feel honored?

@kenziekonair Summer Bash nail theme: - @cncomusic - @5sos - PRIDE -- ----: @danitasdivas . #nails #chicagonails #cnco #5sos #radio #cncoedits #5sosimagines video: @soniconair

A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on

