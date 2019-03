Stylz from US*99, Nina from B96, and Sonic from 104.3 JAMS all jumped into freezing water this winter for a good cause.

The Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics!

Curious to see what a penguin, a unicorn, and a carebear jumping into icy water looks like? Check out the video above.

Oh, and learn from Sonic's mistakes and BRING A PAIR OF CHANGING SHOES! ​

Click Here to Donate