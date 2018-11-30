Where to See Santa in Chicago

No kid’s Christmas season would be complete without a stop to see Santa Claus and give him their list. Fortunately, he’s making appearances all over Chicago and here’s where you can find him.

Macy’s

If you’re looking for the classic “pictures with Santa” experience, Macy’s State Street location obliges with its Santaland. Open seven days a week through December 24, you can swing by and grab a picture with Saint Nick for $17.99

When: Monday-Sunday until December 24

Where: 111 North State Street, 5th Floor, Chicago, IL

Watertower Place

Along with photos with Santa, kids can take a virtual ride in his sleigh up on the seventh floor of Watertower Place. If you want to avoid those long holiday lines, reserve your spot ahead of time.

When: Monday-Sunday until December 24

Where: 835 North Michigan Avenue, 7th Floor, Chicago, IL

900 North Michigan Shops

Just down the street from Watertower Place, Santa will also be hanging out at the posh digs of the 900 North Michigan Shops. While you can’t reserve a specific time in advance, there is a day-of virtual queue, so you can go get some holiday shopping done while you wait for your time with the jolly fat man.

When: Monday-Sunday through December 24

Where: 900 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

Brookfield Zoo

The Zoo’s discovery center is hosting Santa, Mrs. Claus and you, if you snag a reservation, for breakfast buffet and visits from several costumed zoo characters. And after breakfast, you can bring your little ones to visit all the other residents of the zoo.

When: December 8,9,15,16

Where: Brookfield Zoo

8400 31st Street, Brookfield, IL

Driehaus Museum

Along with telling Santa what’s on your list, art projects, story time and holiday sing a longs are all parts of the day at the Driehaus. The museum decided to add Sundays to its Santa schedule this year, so there are even more opportunities to come by. And when you do you can also enter to win tickets to the Joffrey Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker.

When: December 8,9,15,16 (reservations required)

Where: 40 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL





Swissotel

When Santa stays in Chicago, apparently it’s at the Swissotel. The modern hotel is once again opening up its Santa Suite, where kids can meet the man himself as well drink from the complimentary hot chocolate bar and snack on some holiday cookies. This year the suite will also feature Christmas traditions from countries around the world like France, Kenya and Peru.

When: December 1,2,8,9,15,16,22,23

Where: 332 East Wacker Street, Chicago, IL





Spirit of Santa

Catch Santa taking a bit of a pleasure cruise before he has to go to work this year out on Lake Michigan. Spirit Cruises is doing a lunch cruise featuring family-friendly activities and plenty to eat. Perfect if you want a change from the typical Santa-at-the-mall experience.

When: December 8 at 12:30pm

Where: Navy Pier, Chicago, IL

Safehouse

Even the spy-themed bar and restaurant is getting a visit from Santa this year. They’re hosting a brunch for younger spies where they can meet Santa and engage in a little light espionage.

When: December 17, 11am-4pm

Where: 60 East Ontario Street, Chicago, IL