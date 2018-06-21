White Panda Talks to Tyler About First Original Track with Loote

White Panda chatted with B96's Tyler about his first original track "Hands on Me" with vocals by emerging pop duo Loote.

Chicago's very own said Loote had been on his radar for some time when things suddenly fell into place.

"You see someone who is sort of a hot and up and coming talent, you reach out, you try to make the connection, get in a room and see what you can do," he told Tyler.

You may know White Panda best for his mashups which have earned them 200 million streams during their eight-year run. Vibe even called him and his former music partner the "mash-up Kings."

His biggest success? Working on a mashup for Michael Jackson's posthumous album "Scream," which he described as a very cool experience.

And while he isn't completely moving away from mashups to do original music, he admitted it's become more difficult to do because "copyright gets complicated."

Listen to the interview below and check out his new music when it drops on Friday.

Q+A with White Panda

Favorite Mashup ever - Midnight Life - Kanye & M83 remix

Favorite place to Eat in Chicago - Sun Wah BBQ

Is He Going on Tour- Yes, and they'll be in Chicago soon. "Let's say it's an early Christmas present," he teased.