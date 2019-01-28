Yep, Someone Got a 'Doink' Bears License Plate

It was the double doink heard around the world.

Reddit user TacoCat just showed off his brand new customized Bears license plate.

However, the word 'Doink' plastered on the plate might be a sore spot for some fans.

Check it out HERE!

"This is awful but I don't mind the pathos," one user commented.

TacoCat clarified that the plate was just his way of coping with the loss.

Others appreciated the humor but warned him that it's 'a surefire way to get your car keyed up.'

The best comment came from user flamethrowingfoe who revealed: 'IL requires a front and rear license plate soooo DOUBLE DOINK.'