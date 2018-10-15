Watch Chance The Rapper Go Undercover As A Lyft Driver

Imagine stepping into your Lyft and thinking you recognize your driver. While you may not be able to put your finger on it, they're definitely a familiar face. After all, going undercover has been all the rage lately.

Chance The Rapper did just that as he surprised several riders as a Lyft driver. Watch below as riders get the surprise of a lifetime!

Video of Undercover Lyft with Chance the Rapper

Best of all, you can help support Chicago Public Schools every time you take a Lyft by donating to The New Chance Fund in the app.

Find out more information about the program here.